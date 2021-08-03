Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Drops By 21.9%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 682.0 days.

MKGAF traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.31. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $210.95.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

