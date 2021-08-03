Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Drops By 21.9%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 682.0 days.

MKGAF traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.31. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $210.95.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.