Short Interest in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Drops By 14.0%

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.66. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $384.52. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

