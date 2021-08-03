Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Grows By 23.5%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,904.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFPDF remained flat at $$71.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $79.30.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others segments. Its products include packaged instant noodles, cup noodles, chilled and frozen foods, soups, cereal foods, dairy products, confectionery, rice crackers and snacks, beverages, and other products.

