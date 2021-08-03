Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Grows By 23.5%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,904.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NFPDF remained flat at $$71.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $79.30.
About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
