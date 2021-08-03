Short Interest in Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Increases By 21.4%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBMLF remained flat at $$1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.49. Pacific Booker Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

