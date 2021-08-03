Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Decreases By 24.2%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 862,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,157 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,175. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.07.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $305.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $178.68 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

