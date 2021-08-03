Short Interest in Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Declines By 12.3%

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,481,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Predictive Technology Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,846. Predictive Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative net margin of 355.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter.

About Predictive Technology Group

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

