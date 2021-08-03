Short Interest in Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Declines By 13.6%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PGCMF stock remained flat at $$0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. Puregold Price Club has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75.
Puregold Price Club Company Profile
