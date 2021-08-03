Short Interest in Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Declines By 13.6%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PGCMF stock remained flat at $$0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. Puregold Price Club has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name.

