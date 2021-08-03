Short Interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Grows By 17.4%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after acquiring an additional 561,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,622,000 after acquiring an additional 193,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,517 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 62,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,274. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. On average, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

