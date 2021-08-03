Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Decreases By 15.3%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

