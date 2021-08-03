Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Increases By 20.8%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 152,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,935. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $371.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

