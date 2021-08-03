Short Interest in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Drops By 15.2%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 415,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,786. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $2,132,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,488,000 after buying an additional 40,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $841,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

