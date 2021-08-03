Short Interest in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expands By 21.9%

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 521,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. 19,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,212. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

