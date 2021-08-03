Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Grows By 32.3%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 997,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 590,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Steelcase by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 111.54%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
