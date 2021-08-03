Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Rises By 30.3%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in VEREIT by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VEREIT by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VER opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

