Short Interest in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Decreases By 15.6%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of VST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 2,779,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

