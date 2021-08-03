Short Interest in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Decreases By 14.3%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 9,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.71.

ZM opened at $378.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total value of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,828,316. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,267,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 50.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

