Short Interest in zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Drops By 14.3%

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ZLPSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get zooplus alerts:

ZLPSF stock opened at $334.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.21. zooplus has a 12-month low of $158.45 and a 12-month high of $335.00.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.