Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,387 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,802. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

