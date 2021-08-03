SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $843.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.