SIBCoin Market Capitalization Tops $514,596.17 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $514,596.17 and $237.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,574.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.92 or 0.06566260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $537.96 or 0.01394591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00363180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00129167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.89 or 0.00598551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00367831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00296803 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,327,372 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

