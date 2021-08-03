Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €52.38 ($61.63).

SHL opened at €56.58 ($66.56) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €55.60 ($65.41). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion and a PE ratio of 37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

