Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €57.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.80 ($62.12).

Shares of SHL opened at €56.58 ($66.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion and a PE ratio of 37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €50.72. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €55.60 ($65.41).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

