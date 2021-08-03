Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €57.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.80 ($62.12).

Shares of SHL opened at €56.58 ($66.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion and a PE ratio of 37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €50.72. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €55.60 ($65.41).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.