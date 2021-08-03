Signify Health, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 10th (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health’s (NYSE:SGFY) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Signify Health had issued 23,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $564,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Signify Health’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE SGFY opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $105,568,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,567,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,660,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

