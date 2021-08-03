Signify Health, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 10th (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health’s (NYSE:SGFY) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Signify Health had issued 23,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $564,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Signify Health’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
NYSE SGFY opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $105,568,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,567,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,660,000.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.