Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Short Interest Update

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SLGN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

