Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.26 million.

Shares of SVM opened at C$6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.93. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$5.79 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,277,219.26. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$25,038.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$600,800. Insiders sold a total of 52,501 shares of company stock valued at $382,417 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

