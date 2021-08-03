Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.38-10.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.86. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.700-$10.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.13.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.54. 3,362,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.