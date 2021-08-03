Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SPG traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $129.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

