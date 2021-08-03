SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $137,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

