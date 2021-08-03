Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in July

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. Sixt has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.45.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

