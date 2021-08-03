Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSLX opened at $23.35 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after buying an additional 222,189 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 757,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.