Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the financial services provider's stock.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSLX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE TSLX opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

