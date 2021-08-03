SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 2,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.97. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

