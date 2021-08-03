SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.96. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,215. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

