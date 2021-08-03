SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,039,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 132,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. 2,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

