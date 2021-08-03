Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$5.36 on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.27. The company has a market cap of C$363.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

