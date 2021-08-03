Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.38

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.38 and last traded at C$28.50, with a volume of 168010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.06.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.3375967 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

