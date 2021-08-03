SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 518,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,044,865 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

