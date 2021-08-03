Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $917.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 917 ($11.98) and last traded at GBX 903 ($11.80), with a volume of 72913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 903 ($11.80).

SMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 874.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

