Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $449,580.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $449,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael J. O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00.

Snap stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.38. 17,660,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,744,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

