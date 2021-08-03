So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SY. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 309,524 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

