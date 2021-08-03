Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLE. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.60 ($30.12).

Shares of GLE traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €24.87 ($29.25). 2,751,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.28.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

