Sogou Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,181 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,132% compared to the average daily volume of 177 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sogou by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Sogou has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter.

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

