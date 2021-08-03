Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $232.00 and last traded at $232.00. 65 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

