SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,163,000 after buying an additional 572,690 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.81. 115,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The stock has a market cap of $352.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.45.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.