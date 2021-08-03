SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 210,066 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,655,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. 141,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,899. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.