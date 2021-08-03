SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. 591,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,444,316. The company has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

