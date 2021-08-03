SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,210 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,865. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

