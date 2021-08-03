SOL Capital Management CO Sells 225 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.04. 65,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.28. The stock has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $431.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

