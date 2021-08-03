SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.46. 1,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,645. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $94.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

