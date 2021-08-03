SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SEDG stock traded up $42.09 on Tuesday, reaching $299.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.85.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $7,421,378 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
