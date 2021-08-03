SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $42.09 on Tuesday, reaching $299.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.85.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $7,421,378 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.75.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

